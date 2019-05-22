Baltimore fans will have to wait a big longer to see Cardi B. The rapper apparently is experiencing some issues due to going under the knife and had to pull out of a show.

TMZ is reporting that Bardi is cancelling her upcoming set at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival which is scheduled for Friday, May 24. According to the celebrity gossip website Belcalis had a recent procedure in an effort to speed up her snap back game after giving birth to her daughter Kulture in late 2018. Rumor has it she needs more time to recuperate from a liposuction and breast augmentation.

Things are reportedly so critical she can barely move thus the formal withdrawal from the performance. Allegedly her doctors are recommending that she take it easy for a couple of weeks so she can fully recuperate. On May 5 she rocked a crowd in Memphis but admitted the twerking was taking a toll on her saying “moving too much is going to f*** up my lipo”.

Rest up Bardi.

Photo: Prince Williams

Twerk Time Out: Cardi B Cancels Concert Due To Plastic Surgery Concerns was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: