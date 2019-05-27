Science Exploration For Kids Inspiring Youth to Love Science, Tech, Engineering, Art and Math!

Angie Ange was joined by two amazing young ladies, who were scientist rocking their natural hair! Dr. Jnita shared with Angie that unfortunately the image of scientist never ends up being someone that looks like them. Kara and Dr. Jnita wanted to change that so “Science Exploration for Kids” aka “SE4K” was born. They both have very different paths that got them to where they are now which allows them to relate to an array of the youth they work with.

Saturday, June 1st SE4K will be holding their 2nd Annual Take Flight Event at Howard University! This event is a day of team building through hands on science activities and challenges for 2nd to 7th graders.

Learn More about the event: https://www.se4k.com/

