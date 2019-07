Over the weekend 5 time Grammy Award winning producer Bangladesh stopped past the WKYS studio with our very own Aladdin “Prince of the Airwayz” to play an exclusive record off his new project “Bangladesh Presents”. He shared a few jewels with his fans via IG live and also gave some exclusive info about a big record that features almost everyone from the West Coast. Check out the video below.

