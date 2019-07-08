Baltimore Man Facing Murder Charges in Shooting Death of Tre Da Kid

Prosecutors in Annapolis have charged the man accused of shooting rapper Tre Da Kid with first-degree murder.

Detectives arrested James Esau Davis III last month. He is accused of firing multiple shots into the rapper’s car as he drove along Forest Drive near South Cherry Grove Avenue in Annapolis. The car crashed and police found Tre Da Kid shot in the head. There was a passenger in the car who told investigators about another vehicle.

According to a court charging document, a “witness observed a silver Honda traveling next to Mr. Seay’s car as the shots were being fired at them.” The witness identified the driver and also told police he had been in a fight with the suspect at a different location after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe Tre Da Kid, real name Edward Montre Seay, was the intended target, calling his death “a senseless crime.”

Davis was out on parole at the time of the June 7 shooting following a second-degree murder conviction back in 2006 when he was 17 years old. He received a 25-year sentence that was modified to 20 years in 2012. The victim’s mother supported that change.

He was released on parole in April 2018. The Department of Public Safety and Correctional services said Davis had been compliant with his parole responsibilities.

Annapolis police continue to investigate his death.

