Mayor Muriel Bowser Speaks On The Murder Of 11-Year Old Karon Brown [Listen]

Karon Brown, an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting in a car in Southeast D.C. just between Naylor Rd and Alabama Ave. Just around 7 pm Thursday night, police-reported a group of adults got into an argument, which caused shots to fire towards the car and hitting Karon Brown.

DJ QuickSilva talked to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, she asked if anyone can please speak up and as a community everyone can come together and stop the gun violence.

Assistant Police Chief Robert J. Conttee III, reports authorities are not yet sure if someone in the car was the target. Police are still looking for the suspects. Any information on Brown’s death please call Police at (202)727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

