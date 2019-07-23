Megan Thee Stallion Trademarking “Hot Girl Summer”

Megan Thee Stallion, the original Hot girl, has been giving every hot girl and hot boy summer anthems to live, and also the motto “Hot Girl Summer”. Early this summer Megan made sure to keep this motto alive.

According to sources, “The trademark was filed July 10, the same day the Houston native publicly responded to one of her fans saying she was “in the process of making it happen”. If her trademark is approved, this will cover any merchandise including hoodies, T-shirts, and sportswear. Megan tweets Hot Girl definition, “Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc”. The hashtag Hot Girl Summer has been used over 100,00 times on Instagram.

