Meek Mill Big Boss Moves

Meek Mill’s conviction in his drug and gun case from back 2008, after appearing in a Pennsylvania Appeal Court has been overturned. The three judge court granted him a trial with new evidence of alleged police corruption. The Pennsylvania Superior Court also threw out his parole violation, that a judge sentenced him for two years but he within his first five months back in 2017.Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner states no call will be made to the police officer that was the prosecution witness because of doubts abouts his credility

However, Meek Mill is also a business man. In beginning of this month, Meek announced an ownership with apparel Lids and joined ownership with Ethika Underwear and Milano Di Rouge. Now, Meek Mill is still doing big things. He has partnered with Jay-Z to bring Dream Chaser Label to Roc Nation. Both Jay-Z and Meek signed papers in Roc Nation’s Headquarter, Roc Nation and Dream Chaser will handle operations, marketing and business, and creative strategy.

Yet, this is not their first time working together. Before Meek’s last release from jail, the two created REFORM, which will help create changes in both law and policies in probation and parole.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: