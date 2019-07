Record executive and CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles called into the Quick Silva Show after being offended by the President’s comments against his hometown. Liles discussed his feelings after his hometown was put on national display for negative reasons.

He talked about his disbelief in that fact that the President could even talk about things like this, and he says he felt like Trump tried to preach that the city has no hope.

