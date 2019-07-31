#AskingForAFriend Is LeBron James Doing Too Much At His Son’s Games or Just Being A Supportive Father?

The Morning Hustle
| 07.31.19
Dismiss

While in Vegas, LeBron James attended a few of the L.A. Lakers Summer Leauge games to support his new and young teammates. He also attended his son’s basketball tournament and of course gained a lot of attention. LeBron James is a major celebrity on and off the court so people are drawn to him but some are saying what he was doing the warm-ups before his son, Bronny’s Championship game was way too much. Others are saying he is just being a supportive father. What do you think?

 

Sports Commentator, Whitlock Jason gives his perspective…

 

See Full Video of LeBron James and Bronny warming up…

 

 

TMZ brings out a father with a son on the opposing team of Bronny, to what the other parents’ perspective is…

 

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close