Future and 2 Chainz are NOT Beefing

2 Chainz went on twitter to tell everyone him and Future are not beefing. The two Atlanta rapper have came together on a song but for many years, because of their busy schedules in the business they have gone without collaborating, and many assumed the two had beef. 2 Chainz tweeted,

“People thought me and Bru had a problem w/ each other which is not true. We have some the same street connections and spoke alot behind closed doors!”

People thought me and Bru had a problem w/ each other which is not true. We have some the same street connections and spoke alot behind closed doors! This song I'm droppin #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets. 2 hustlas who made it out the mud w/o hating on each other! pic.twitter.com/5GsQqhHM4E — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 30, 2019

Not only did he clear the air, he promotes their new song,”This song I’m droppin #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets. 2 hustlas who made it out the mud w/o hating on each other! The two ATL rappers have been seen shotting a video for ‘Dead Man Walking.’

