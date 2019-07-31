Future and 2 Chainz are NOT Beefing

2 Chainz went on twitter to tell everyone him and Future are not beefing. The two Atlanta rapper have came together on a song but for many years, because of their busy schedules in the business they have gone without collaborating, and many assumed the two had beef. 2 Chainz tweeted,
“People thought me and Bru had a problem w/ each other which is not true. We have some the same street connections and spoke alot behind closed doors!”
Not only did he clear the air, he promotes their new song,”This song I’m droppin #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets. 2 hustlas who made it out the mud w/o hating on each other! The two ATL rappers have been seen shotting a video for ‘Dead Man Walking.’
