Tips On Coping With The Trauma In The Wake Of Mass Shootings

Licensed therapist Jordan Madison checked in with the Quick Silva Silva show to give us tips on how to cope with the recent shootings. Let’s face it, the reality is…Shooting are increasing and the idea that this is becoming a normalized occurrence can truly take a toll on our mental health. Jordan told us the conversations you should be having with your kids ahead of them heading back to school. She also discussed that steps you can to cope with your emotions as you try to process these mass shootings. For the full interview listen to the audio above.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: