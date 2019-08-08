Tony Lewis Jr. Talks About the Looming Possibility Of D.C.’s Only Men HalfWay House Closing

D.C. activist Tony Lewis Jr. called into the Quick Silva Show to talk about the looming Possible Of D.C.’s only men’s halfway house closing. As the District plans to close “Hope Village” on October 31st. Plans for a new halfway house in Northeast Washington are still not clear with less than 90 days before the city’s current and only facility is scheduled to close. Activists across the city say the District risks being left without reentry services for men returning from prison. Tony Lewis Jr. talked about what exactly this means for the city.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: