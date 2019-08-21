In Real Life Salute: Paul Franklin

Paul Franklin is a native of West Baltimore City, growing up as the youngest of 5 boys he found comfort sanctuary and love in Basketball. Throughout his whole school and military career, his love for basketball never died. For the last 45 years, he has had an affiliation with Bentalou Recreation Center as a Player, Coach and now President of the Rec Council. Mr. Franklin along with his wife Celeste revived the Project Survival Summer Basketball League at Bentalou in 2014. The league is funded 100% by ItSuitsYou.

Itsuitsyou is a local 501c3 charity that is owned and operated by Paul’s wife Celeste. Each year Project Survival serves 144 local kids by providing a free basketball league for them to participate and compete. Paul once stated, “ I think that Project Survival Basketball at its core helps young people develop conflict resolution skills that will serve them in every facet of their lives….basketball is LIFE!”

