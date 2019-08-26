Layton Greene Talks About Being Signed To Quality Control, Her Musical Inspirations+ Plays Think Quick

Layton Greene’s new single, “Leave Em Alone” ft. Lil Baby, City Girls and PnB

Rock, was released today by Quality Control Music/Level’D Up/Motown Records. The track

was produced by Hitmaka (Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign) and Cardiak (Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj).

Paul Cabbin (2Chainz, Chris Brown) and Rodney Jerkins (Beyoncé, Mary J Blige) co-produced.

With her shimmering vocals, Greene weaves a tale that will resonate with any woman

who’s ever fallen for a bad boy, despite her best intentions. Lil Baby, City Girls and PnB

Rock each add their own unique perspective. In a nod to the classic 2007 Ciara/50 Cent

collaboration “Can’t Leave ‘em Alone” – a Top 10 hit that Jerkins produced and co-wrote

– Greene samples the chorus and makes the refrain her own. Download / stream “Leave Em

Alone” HERE, lyric video to accompany the track HERE.

Layton Greene says, “I love this record! It’s just so fun, and I feel us ladies have all been

here before. We’ve all been down for a bad boy and I know for me it was hard to leave him

alone! Being able to do this song with a couple of my label mates, being that I just signed with

QC, is beyond amazing!”

Greene is the first R&B artist signed to Quality Control, a move that HotNewHipHop

hailed as “historic.” Billboard said, “Greene remixes lyrics from today’s rap songs with an old-

school R&B twist and original lyrics about her life struggles.” SLAY Magazine heralded her as

“the next big R&B Star of our millennial generation.”

The 20-year-old vocalist, who was born in East St. Louis, became a viral sensation when

she put her own spin on Kodak Black’s “Roll in Peace” and uploaded the homemade video to

social media. Heartened by the incredible response she received, Greene went in the studio with

producer G-Styles to record an extended version of the song. “Roll In Piece Remix” gained over

3.5 million plays on SoundCloud in the first month and jumped into the Top 15 of Billboard’s

Hot R&B Songs chart. After quitting her restaurant day job, Greene began to focus full-time on

her music. Combined global streams of her songs have now surpassed 250 million – including

more than 80 million streams for “Myself,” an original song, and 15 million streams for her

remake of Lil Baby’s “Close Friends,” which topped SoundCloud’s R&B chart earlier this year.