CLOSE
TV
HomeTV

Recap: 11 Moments From The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards That Made Me Yell At The Screen

It was an emotional night.

Lizzo 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

On Monday, one of pop culture’s biggest nights occurred at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards had finally arrived and, of course, there were plenty of moments worthy of screen-yelling.

Some were great moments and some were moments that definitely could’ve cut thirty minutes from the overall runtime.

Hit the flip to check out eleven instances that definitely had me talking out loud.

Recap: 11 Moments From The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards That Made Me Yell At The Screen was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close