Leah’s Lemonade: Kim Kardashian New Shapewear Line ‘SKIMS’ Sold Out in Minutes

Grab a cup so we can sip all of this! So Future is back at it again with his baby mama drama chile! If you do not know he started his Legendary Nights tour but you know where his next stop is? The courthouse with his alleged baby mama Eliza Reign. Future called her to court after she put his lack of parenting skills on blast. A judge agreed to set a court date at the request of Future. They will be a paternity test and child support/custody will be discussed in the courthouse. They will also address his gag order to keep her from ruining his reputation in the courthouse!

Good news for Trey Songz! Now that y’all are done bullying him over the change of the Power theme song, charges were officially dropped in his domestic violence case 2018. If you do not remember a women accused him of hitting her after she spoke to another man at All-Star Weekend. They served jail time and he bailed himself out. LAPD dismissed the charges and said otherwise…then she sued for her hospital bills for the incident. All in all the court sided on Trey’s account.

Lebron made us love Taco Tuesday and he finally trademarked it! However, King James is about to get sued by a Mexican restaurant saying they formulated 2016 and they do not want to lose their business because of their lack of fame.

Kim Kardashian’s new shapewear line skims sold out in minutes of its launch and made 2 million in minutes. Dang near sold out! Kim’s body has been, tuck plucked and mother…shut yo mouth! What happened to find someone who was bigger to actually represent some rolls? What is it Nene!

