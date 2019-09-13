Boris Kodjoe Shares New KoFit App & Playing OJ Simpson in New Film, Says He Scared Himself

Boris Kodjoe is not only famous for his solo career and amazing but his family has a big part in his success. Kodjoe and his wife, Nicole Ari Parker along with other family have come together to develop an app to help any and everybody get their mind, body, and soul right, in just 5 minutes!

The KoFit App is here to help anyone who thinks they just don’t have the time. The KoFit Team has made things easy to help build a happier, healthier, stronger you! This app isn’t like any other training program you’ve tried before, just like Boris’ new film role is one we haven’t seen him in before either. We’ve enjoyed watching him as Captain Robert Sullivan on ABC’s ‘Station 19’ but soon we will see him as OJ Simpson. Yeah… we couldn’t really see it either but Boris admits that after make-up and graphics were completed, he couldn’t even recognize himself.

Learn more about his app and what he has coming up in the full interview with Angie Ange and Lore’l of The Morning Hustle…

