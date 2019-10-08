Leah’s Lemonade: Drake Claps Back At His Dad “My Father Will Say Anything”

As the world knows Drake knows how to name drop, but his most infamous name drops go out to his father, Dennis Graham. Due to all of the Times our beloved Aubrey talked about his father, you would think they had a strained relationship. Drake’s daddy decided to speak out and say he called his son out about making him looking bad in his music. He went on to say he lied for sales. Well this just in, Drake went on to social media to vent and counterfeit his daddy’s statement:

Kimberly Kardashian for President 2020? Let’s just say that she is her fathers daughter, Robert Kardashian Sr. is definitely smiling down and sprinkling her with skills.

A Washington, DC inmate has just been released from prison after spending about 23 yeas behind bars for murder after being tried at 16 in 1999. Kim Kardashian was a big help in this. Two months ago she wrote a letter and fought for him to be released. When he came out out Momolu said, “I was buried alive. So now, I’ve been resurrected. I’m back and I’m better.” This is great!

We kept on saying “FREE JT UNTIL IT’S BACKWARDS,” and it might be time to stop screaming it because things are looking up according to her bestie City Girl’s YungMiami. She posted a mixtape song cover, saying new music is dropping at 10 p.m. tonight. It’s titled ‘J.T.’s First Day Out’ and we can’t wait to hear it.

So it looks like 69 will be eating turkeys and Christmas shopping with the rest of us…Tekashi 69 might be released next month, if things continue working in his direction. A letter was filed by the government but we will keep you up to date.

