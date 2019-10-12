Donovan Carter & London Brown Share Bittersweet Ending To HBO’s Ballers

“It’s been a blessing but it’s definitely bittersweet” Donovan Carter expresses as he reflects back on the 5 seasons he’s been able to act on HBO’s Hit Show Ballers. He shares with Lore’l that this was his first acting job so he is extremely thankful for this experience! London Brown also shares how this show has made his acting and comedy skills more legit. He says acting like a forever temp job and you have to keep hustling in order to make it in this business. London is currently on tour doing stand-up comedy. He surprised us with some of his celebrities impressions that left Lore’l speechless…

