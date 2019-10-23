Lore’l & Tank Make Things Clear About Viral Lip Service D*** Clip

| 10.23.19
Lore'l x Tank "Lip Service" Episode

Source: Lore’l / Lip Service Podcast

As we know Lore’l is a busy woman, balancing hosting our amazing Morning Show, The Morning Hustle, she is also a host on two podcast. Recently the Lip Service Podcast had Tank on as a guest, one snippet was released and everyone ran with it. Lore’l explains how the conversation actually started and Tank gives persepective again on the topic. Watch clips below to see what we’re talking about…

 

 

 

 

Close