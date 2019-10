The hit movie Set It Off has influenced the culture in many ways. Well, now it’s back but on the stage! Je”Caryous Johnson presents “Set It Off” the play at the Warner Theater October 25th-27th and the cast is star-studded! Legendary actor Leon and Drew Sidora who both stars in the play stop pass the WKYS Studio to talk with Aladdin. Check out the interview.

