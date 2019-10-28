The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Flavor Flav Newest Child, Free Lyft Rides To Job Interviews + More!

Jordan’s father is Flavor Flav!! Yes, Flavor Flav recently had a baby boy with her ex-manager. Flavor Flav is 60 years old and has 7 children, the youngest and newest being 2 months old. Sheesh. Speaking of scary things, Halloween is in a few days so the parties and costumes were on display this weekend. Some of our favorite celebrities dressed to impress! B. Simone had a message with her costume, what do you think she’s trying to say…

Lore’l and Angie Ange got so inspired by a recent performance by Ashanti and Lady GaGa, that almost turned into a friendly brawl, they decided to do one too…

With Halloween almost here, that means Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before we know it! If you are looking for a new job or additional job for some extra cash you could always apply to drive for Lyft but Lyft is actually doing something special for others. They are offering free rides for people going to job interviews. Get more information here –> https://thesource.com/2019/10/23/lyft-job-program/

