Angela Yee Discusses Gucci Mane Drama, Relationship With Charlamagne, Lip Services Tour,

One third of the Breakfast club Angela Yee stopped by the Quick Silva Show and she did NOT disappoint. While she’s here promoting her “Angela Yee Lip Service” Tour that’s stopping in the DMV, Yee got very candid about the drama centering around her name. It’s not a secret that her and rapper Gucci man have had their back and forth after the rapper accused her of trying to come on to him in the past.

Gucci recently sat down with her co-host Charlamgne Tha God, and he definitely didn’t hold back. He told Charlamgne that Angela ultimately disrespected herself. Since the interview Angela has been spotted making small comments about the situation but she’s never fully addressed the situation until now.

She gave her unfiltered opinion about Gucci’s recent comments. And she also answered is there any bad blood between her and her cohost Charlamgne Tha God. Watch the Full interview to find out the full “Lemonade” as Leah would say.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: