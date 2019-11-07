A debate director for Weber State University faces death threats and risks losing his job due to the accusations of one of his students. According to the Standard Examiner, the university has launched an investigation surrounding Ryan Wash, the Black debate director, and Michael Moreno, a White student, who accuses him of teaching an anti-white curriculum.

College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: