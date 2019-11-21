Pardison Fontaine Shares What He Wrote That We NEVER KNEW + Talks Under8ed

You may know him as the man that graced “Backin it Up” with Cardi B at the top of this year. His name is Pardison Fontaine and if you’re not familiar you should get quickly. Not only did he co-write most of Cardi B’s Grammy award-winning “Invasion Of Privacy,” he worked with the likes of Kanye West and many other of your favorite artists. While chilling in the background as been the way Pardi has penetrated the music industry, he’s his own artists.

The rapper just released his debut album “Under8ed.” He stopped by the Quick Silva Show to talk about his album and talked about projects we had NO IDEA he was apart of! Watch the interview to get the dish on EVERYTHING he’s doing!