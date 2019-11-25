The QuickSilva Show Adds Dominique Da Diva as Brand New Co-Host

Radio One is pleased to announce that WKYS-FM midday host Dominique Da Diva will join DJ Quicksilva in afternoons on WKYS-FM/93.9, Washington DC and WERQ-FM/92Q, Baltimore, MD. The NEW Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva launches on Monday, December 2, 2019.

A small powerhouse of multi-faceted talent and a natural-born star, Dominique Da Diva began her radio career in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia. As a proud alumnus of Virginia State University and lovely lady of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., Dominique continues to exemplify what Beyonce’ means when she says, ‘a diva is a female version of a hustler.’

From the moment he received his first set of turntables at age 10, the deejay internationally recognized as “The Party Kingpin,” Quicksilva was born. Quicksilva has been on the radio for over 20 years in various dayparts and has been ranked one of the top 10 most powerful Radio DJs in the country by Source Magazine 3 years in a row.

Dominque Da Diva said, “Afternoon drive is such a special time slot occupied by legendary talent. I am humbled and excited to be joining The Quicksilva Show!”

Michael Powell, Program Director of WKYS said, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with both Dominique Da Diva and Quicksilva. Their passion for radio and their craft is infectious. Combining these two powerhouse personalities will certainly be a treat for the listeners.”

Kashon Powell, Vice President of Programming for Radio One adds, “Our goal at Radio One is to be the most trusted source in the community for information, entertainment and inspiration. Merging the brands of Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva will give us a dynamic duo that will continue to advance our mission and the culture. Their energy, talent and commitment is unparalleled.”

