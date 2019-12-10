Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle In Emotional “Forever Stronger” Puma Campaign

In a touching new ad for Puma, actress Lauren London bears witness to her soul while debuting a new collaboration under the sportswear giant.

“Lauren London is proud to join forces with PUMA to support her on this next chapter of her journey. This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger,” a description of the collaboration reads.

The ad is also a dedication to her lost love, rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was tragically gunned down in March 2019.

“There is nothing to hide here, no way to pretend. We relate, we disagree, we disengage. We are running into each other. We are the song that writes itself,” her voiceover beings as scenes of South Los Angeles intertwine with imagery of the actress. Lauren is seen walking and driving through the streets of Crenshaw, passing by memorials constructed in honor of Nipsey.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The poem Lauren recites in the ad was written by Samantha Smith, Nipsey Hussle’s younger sister. Lauren also debuts a new shorter cut as she models various fashions from the line.

Prior to his death Nipsey worked with Puma to launch a capsule collection with his apparel store The Marathon Clothing. The line featured 19 pieces and was launched posthumously on September 5, almost six months after his death.

In a November GQ long form piece dedicated to Nipsey told through the lens of his family and close friends, London opened up about her life after March 2019 and her struggle to maintain normalcy for her and her children.

“I can’t talk about our last day together, and I still have to be strong for my children,” she said.” I have a three-year-old that’s still asking, ‘Where is Daddy?’ He doesn’t understand the concept of death.”

Nipsey and Lauren share a three-year-old son named Kross. Both were parents to children prior to entering into a relationship. Hussle has a 11-year-old daughter named Emani, and Lauren has a 10 year-old son named Kameron with rapper Lil Wayne.

As Lauren slowly enters into the public sphere after experiencing her devastating loss, we wish her nothing but love and light at this time.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle In Emotional “Forever Stronger” Puma Campaign was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com