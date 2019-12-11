Trippie Redd Says He’s Done With Drugs After Juice Wrld’s Passing

The sudden passing of up and coming artist Juice Wrld shook the Hip-Hop culture to its core and though it was tragic it seems like it’s helping other people and artists deciding to make better life decisions as Trippie Redd has let it be known he’s quitting using and abusing controlled substances.

During an live IG session this past Monday (Dec. 9), the “Who Needs Love” artist proclaimed that if it’s not Mary Jane, he’s not indulging in any other forbidden loves. Speaking directly to his phone, Trippie bluntly states “We ain’t doing it no more, period. If it ain’t weed we ain’t going it no more. And when I say ‘we,’ I mean us as a group. Us as a whole, the whole emo music artists. No drugs.”

Lord, we hope his words ring true because this drug craze seems to be getting outta control.

According to Juice’s ex-wifey the “Lucid Dreams” artist would use a combination of Percocet and lean on the regular to get his fix and according to reports Juice chugged a gang of pills when police began searching his jet, which in turn led to him having a seizure and dying.

Hopefully his death will continue to inspire heads to put down the hardcore drugs and pick up the baton that Trippie Redd’s running with right now.

