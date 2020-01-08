Candiace Dillard Talks Infamous RHOP Fight, No Reality TV Regrets, Black Girl Magic & More!

Candiace Dillard is here! The Real Housewives of Potomac star (and her mom Dorothy) join Keisha Nicole inside the Houston BMW Studios to dish on the televised wedding and that her father cheated on her mom (1:11), the situation with cast member Monique Samuels (4:46), not having any regrets about doing reality TV (6:26), loving Black women winning major pageants (7:43), her hair care line (10:10) and more!

