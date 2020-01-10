KYS Versus | 1.9.20

Congratulations go out to Radio Mari (@call.memari) for grabbing his 5th win “Wave” last night. Stay tuned for this KYS interview and feature!

Because of his win, we now have two new challengers up for their first wins. Tonight we have Jrahdi (@jrahdi) with the song “Findaway” against the second new challenger, Young Wooch with the song “Beethoven”. As always song with most votes wins, and the only way to vote is to call 202-432-WKYS at 8pm when you’ve heard both songs played. Make sure to tune in and let me know which you got.

Submit Song to 939kysvs@gmail.com

The song must be clean and radio-ready

Must include contact information and social media handles

Little Bacon Bear will play 93 seconds of two local DMV artist back-to-back

Listeners call in and vote for the song they feel should win

The song with the most votes gets played the next night and faces a new challenger

If your song gets 5 consecutive wins it gets retired and the artist gets an interview with Bacon Bear and will be featured on KYSDC.COM



KYS Verses runs Monday – Thursday during the 8pm hour on 93.9 WKYS, KYSDC.Com or Download Our Official App!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: