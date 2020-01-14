[Music Video] Make No Sense by YoungBoy Never Broke Again

3rd Single from NBA YoungBoy’s #1 Album

2019 seemed like YoungBoy Never Broke Again was having a year longer than his name. The 20-year old Baton Rouge artist had closed in on a plea deal in December for the alleged assault and kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in 2018. Since then, his charge had been reduced misdemeanor charge of simple battery family violence. Instead of serving time in jail, YoungBoy was sentenced to 12 months of probation, additionally fined $1,500, and was ordered to attend anger management classes. Fortunately his legal troubles didn’t deter his fans from making his album debut at #1 on the US Billboard Album chart, then remaining there for a few weeks further. “Make No Sense” is YoungBoy’s 3rd single from Al YoungBoy 2.

