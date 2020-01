PARTYNEXTDOOR x Drake

Looks like PARTYNEXTDOOR is gearing up for his 3rd album release Club Atlantis! No specific release date just yet, but the Toronto artist took to Twitter to announce a January 2020 release. Only a few more weeks left in the first month of the decade.

Album in January — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) November 25, 2019

