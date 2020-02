New Characters and Old Friends

Continuing the Fast & Furious series since 2001 is the latest to the saga, F9. The trailer introduces the main antagonist as none other than John Cena. In this one he is introduced as Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) estranged brother wanting his vengeance. If that wasn’t odd enough, a few more characters had resurfaced! Too bad we can’t get back Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner, or will we..? #RIP. The film is to be released Friday, May 22nd of 2020.

