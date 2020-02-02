Koffee Takes Over NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

Award Winning Koffee

Coming off her magnificent Grammy win for Reggae Album of the Year, Koffee comes back to Washington DC to perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Her 2019 album Rapture EP had immediately become critically acclaimed, along with a 7.8 rating from Pitchfork.com. During the concert series she performed fan favorites like, Rapture, Toast, Raggamuffin and her latest single W which features Gunna on the actual record. Only 19 years-old, Koffee has a promising future, not only as a staple in the reggae community, but music worldwide!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: