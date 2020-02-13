Which Quarterbacks Will Be On The Redskins 2020 Roster Day One?

Redskins Insider Michael Phillips of The Richmond Times-Dispatch joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss who he thinks the Redskins quarterbacks will be on the roster to start the 2020 season…

WHO ARE THE QUARTERBACKS ON THIS ROSTER DAY 1 2020?

“Right now there’s only one, and that’s Dwayne Haskins, he’s the starter. I believe for all the talk and as good as this story is, and it’s an amazing story, truly one of the comebacks of the century in sports, not only in just football, but Alex Smith will not be ready to play football. Maybe not this year, maybe not ever, I don’t know…I don’t know when he’ll be ready, if he is ready, but I don’t believe he’ll be ready coming out of training camp this year. He’ll still be on that PUP/IR, whatever they classified it as coming out of camp. I believe right now the only guy coming back is Dwayne Haskins. I don’t think there’s mutual interest in (Case) Keenum, and I think, obviously the (Colt) McCoy train has sailed along with Jay (Gruden).”

QB Alex Smith is working his way back from an injury unlike any other in the world of pro athletes. From today on NFL Live: pic.twitter.com/NWkXAIs37D — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) February 12, 2020

SO WHAT DO THEY DO? WHO’S GOING TO BE THE BACK UP TO DWAYNE HASKINS?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re looking at three guys. You’re looking at (Dwayne) Haskins obviously as the starter, a veteran back up, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they take a flyer on, whether it’s a 6th or 7th round pick, or an undrafted guy to put on the practice squad. Just to both be an insurance, but also to send that message from (Ron) Rivera, ‘by the way we’re grooming other people too, so mind you P’s & Q’s’.

OTHER QUARTERBACKS THAT GET SIGNED OR DRAFTED ARE PURELY SIGNED TO BACK UP DWAYNE HASKINS, NOT TO COMPETE WITH HIM?

“That is my position, correct.”

Kevin Sheehan mostly agrees with Michael Phillips because the Alex Smith money really prevents them from going any other direction. However, Sheehan did mention Brett Hundley as a guy he likes to come in and back up Haskins.

