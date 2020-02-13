Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University aka TSU was established on September 14, 1927, as the Houston Colored Junior College. The college was one of two junior colleges funded by the Houston Public School Board; the other school did was not for people of color. In 1934 the school changed its name to Houston College for Negroes and became a four-year college. The addition of a new law school for Negroes led the school to be named Texas State University for Negroes for 3 years before students petitioned the state legislature to remove the phrase “for Negroes.”

Mission Statement:

Texas Southern University is a student-centered comprehensive doctoral university committed to ensuring equality, offering innovative programs that are responsive to its urban setting, and transforming diverse students into lifelong learners, engaged citizens, and creative leaders in their local, national, and global communities.

Notable Alumni Include: Former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan; singer Jennifer Holliday; and Leslie D. King, Mississippi Supreme Court Justice.

Mascot: Tigers

Enrollment: 9,700 students

learn more: http://www.tsu.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Texas Southern University was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: