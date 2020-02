Rapper, Lil Nas X decided to pull up on a wedding over the weekend at Disney World . In a video that was posted to his Twitter, you can see X pulling up on a wedding and performing his hit song “Old Town Road”.

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

Did anyone notice the woman at the end? She was super excited.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: