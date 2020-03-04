Twitter First U.S. Company to Encourage Employees to Work From Home Amid Coronavirus

There’s no denying it. COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be stopping anytime soon. However, Twitter is taking the initiative in doing its part to minimize the spread by strongly encouraging its employees globally to work from home if they can. For employees in Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea, it’s mandatory to work remotely.

The company posted a statement on their blog saying:

“Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us and the world around us.”

Twitter also announced that it was suspending all non-critical business travel and events, and pulled out of the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas this year.

So far, COVID-19 coronavirus has been the case of more than 3,000 deaths worldwide, and that number is increasing daily.

Written By: Chey Parker

