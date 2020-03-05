CEO of “The Honey Pot” Bea Dixon Discusses Backlash From Target Commercial

If you’ve been under rock maybe you’ve missed the widely talked about and trending topic that is Honey Pot. The Honey Pot is a 100% Natural and chemical free feminine product line that came to the forefront after this target commercial:

CEO of “The Honey Pot” Beatrice Dixon called into the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about the controversy she faced after she said that she wanted to pave the way the way for the next black girl that comes up with a great idea. Bea was accused of making a product that was only for black women all though her slogan is “Made by Humans with Vaginas, for Humans with Vaginas.” Meanwhile new reports are saying that sales have jumped 50% since the backlash went viral. Listen to the full interview above.

