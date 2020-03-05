CEO of “The Honey Pot” Bea Dixon Discusses Backlash From Target Commercial

If you’ve been under rock maybe you’ve missed the widely talked about and trending topic that is Honey Pot. The Honey Pot is a 100% Natural and chemical free feminine product line that came to the forefront after this target commercial:
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ Black Twitter to the rescue! After a group of offended people blew up the Trustpilot review page for the black-owned feminine care company Honey Pot, social media decided to flood the reviews with love. ___ It all started with Target showing love to the company with a Black History Month commercial, highlighting the brand and its products. Honey Pot Founder Bea Dixon said in the commercial that “the reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so the next black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity and that means a lot to me.” ___ A group of what could only be assumed as white supremacists took offense to that statement, feeling that the commercial itself was “racially divisive.” They decided to leave a bunch of negative reviews of the product on the website Trustpilot, prompting the company’s reviews to be suspended. ___ Social media called the fake and racist reviews out and showed love to the company on both Twitter and the TrustPilot page. Now, it’s even being reported that the company’s-click the link in our bio to read more.
CEO of “The Honey Pot” Beatrice Dixon called into the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about the controversy she faced after she said that she wanted to pave the way the way for the next black girl that comes up with a great idea. Bea was accused of making a product that was only for black women all though her slogan is “Made by Humans with Vaginas, for Humans with Vaginas.” Meanwhile new reports are saying that sales have jumped 50% since the backlash went viral. Listen to the full interview above.