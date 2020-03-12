Know The Difference In The Symptoms Between The Allergies, Flu, and The Coronavirus

Unless you’re living under a rock the coronavirus has the world in a global pandemic. While fears have begun to grow and more information is coming out by the second it’s important to know the difference in the illnesses. The virus has now become political as the entire country of Italy has shut down in the wake of the pandemic. Here in America Trump addressed the nation, letting everyone know that There’s a travel ban from the United States:
Well before you give someone the death stare for coughing around you, we gave a list of the symptoms to help you better identify normal seasonal allergies, the flu, and corona. According to the Mayo clinic these are symptoms to help you determine if which illness you may have.
Allergies:
- Sneezing
- Itchy Nose, Eyes, or Roof Of Mouth
- Watery, Red, Or Swollen Eyes
- Runny or Snuffy Nose
The Flu:
- Fever
- Cough (Wet coughs)
- Body Aches
- Fatigue
- Chills & Sweats
- Congestion
- Sore Throat
- Runny & Stuffy Nose
CoronaVirus:
- Fever
- Cough (Dry coughs)
- Shortness of Breath
- Symptoms appear 2-14 days after exposure