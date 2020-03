Comedy OG Tommy Davidson stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his new book ” Living in Color: What’s Funny About Me.” He discussed his time at the sketch comedy show “In Living Color,” and would a show like that be acceptable in 2020. Tommy also talked about his life being adopted and shared a lot of things people might not know about him. To watch the full interview below:

