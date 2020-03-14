Dreamville Festival Moves To August 29 Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The second annual Dreamville Festival was one of the most highly anticipated events of the coming spring season, but fans will now have to wait until the dog days of summer. The organizers have decided to move the festival to August over concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

Dreamville made the decision on Friday (March 13) amid the rising numbers of the global pandemic that some say is showing little signs of slowing down. A statement from Dreamville staff assured that the team did their best to find a date that satisfied the needs of the large lineup and keep the show intact as promoted.

From Dreamville:

We recognize there’s been a lot of questions about the status of Dreamville Festival and in light of recent developments, we are excited to let you know we are moving forward with a new date.

While the State of North Carolina and local health officials continue to work to protect the well being of all in the State, we have worked collaboratively to identify the best possible outcome. We are excited to announce that Dreamville Festival will now take place on August 29, 2020 and will remain at Dorothea Dix Park. All tickets for the April event will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any current ticket-buyers unable to attend the rescheduled event, refunds will be offered.

While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being. We now encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and various preventive measures put forth by local and national health authorities.

