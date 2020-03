Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, recently previewed a new song of hers on Instagram asking her followers if she should drop it as a single.

Now, Yaya seems to be talking about her boo, NBA Youngboy, as she sings about how he only wants to take care of his son, and he can’t even enjoy the fruits of his labor because of all the drama that comes his way. She also made it very clear that everyone knows she doesn’t play about him!

Check out her post below:

Written By: Chey Parker

