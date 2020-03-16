Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion Postponed Due Of Coronavirus

The long list of shows that have had to stop due to the coronavirus counties to grow.

Joining the list of shows that are coming to a halt is the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality show was scheduled to film their reunion special over the weekend, which did not happen because of the spread of the coronavirus.

So will the reunion happen? Andy Cohen took to Twitter to let fans know the reunion will happen, just not right now.

Postponed! Omg we all need something to look forward to. And you will get it! https://t.co/3gunazdO1B — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 13, 2020

No details have been released on when the reunion will be recorded.

