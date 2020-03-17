Rico Nasty Continuing to Create Her Own Lane & Drops New Visuals

DMV’s own Rico Nasty has always prided herself on being different. She made her own lane in the music industry and has seen her fan base grow globally. Her latest album “Nasty” was released in 2018 but has been dropping singles since then. Today she debuted the music video for her single Lightning.

Rico Nasty is getting her unique style out through additional avenues other than music. Ms. Nasty is a part of the Savage X Fenty By Rihanna as a Brand Ambassador. She shows how Savage and sexy a punk rock Black girl can be.