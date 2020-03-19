UMC Offering 30-Day Trial To Users, Here Are 7 Shows You Can Watch After You Sign Up

To help people combat the feeling of cabin fever due to being stuck in the house due to the coronavirus outbreak, UMC (Urban Movie Channel) is offering a 30-day trial to binge its content.

Founded by BET founder and Chairman of RLJ Entertainment, Robert L Johnson, UMC is the first streaming service ever created for Black TV and film. Users can look forward to watching movies, stand up comedy specials, documentaries, from your favorites.

To activate your 30-day trial, just use the code UMCFREE30 when you go to www.UMC.tv.

Here is some the content you can stream:

“Black Love”

“What does it take to make a marriage work?” Newlywed filmmakers Codie Elaine and Tommy Oliver sit down for intimate interviews with some of our favorite couples in the quest to find the answer. Watch as they share jaw-dropping, sometimes cringe-worthy, other times utterly magical, stories of true love.”

“World Wide Nate”

“Experience Africa vicariously through thrill-seeking world traveler, Nathan Fluellen, as he uncovers every treasure the motherland has to offer. See, taste, and feel all that 21st century Africa has to offer all from behind your television screen.”

“Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy”

“4 wives. 4 husbands. 1 experiment. Spouses swap, connections are created, temptations are tested, and monogamy is…messy. But this messy is GOOD. Plus, there’s two seasons available to binge-watch now!”

“All of Us”

“Created by and based on the lives of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, this classic sitcom examines the humor that arises in trying to create a new life in a day and age where the old one never completely falls away.”

“Untold Stories of Hip Hop With Angie Martinez”

“Your favorite celebrities are revealing some of Hip Hop’s best-kept secrets in intimate interviews with the legendary Angie Martinez. Betrayals, money, sex, murder – nothing is off-limits.”

“A House Divided”

“The Sanders family is shaken when their matriarch, Pamela Sanders, suddenly dies. Cameron Sanders Sr. grieves while being investigated by the SEC. His sons search for answers, but one soon spirals out of control; meanwhile, his daughter finds solace in the arms of her cousin’s husband. Can the family find a way to face their enemies together, or will the secrets and lies tear them apart?”

“Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta”

“All five of Reverend Bennet’s daughters are still single. When the very eligible Will Darcy arrives in town, Mrs. Bennet sets her sights on the handsome bachelor for her daughter Lizzie. Reginae Carter and Jackee Harry star in this remake of the classic Jane Austen novel.”

Happy streaming.

