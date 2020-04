Rapper, Lil Nas X decided he wanted to play a small April Fools’ joke on his fans early Wednesday morning. The “Old Town Road” rapper took to Twitter to joke about not being gay.

Check out his April Fools’ tweets below:

i was never gay. i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day. ha got u guys. — nope (@LilNasX) April 1, 2020

where the hoes at — nope (@LilNasX) April 1, 2020

Shortly after, Nas X came back to Twitter to say he was still gay, letting fans know his previous tweet was a joke.

ok i’m gay again — nope (@LilNasX) April 1, 2020

Did you find this joke funny?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: