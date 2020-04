Meek Mill don’t want no smoke. The Philly born rapper, has gracefully declined 2 Chainz’s request for an IG Live battle.

“I just wanna to watch.” Meek said in the comments “Respectfully bowing out to my brother.”

There have been a number of artist who have hit IG Live to go head-to-head with their music including, Lil John, T-Pain, and NeYo.

Who would you like to see on the next IG Live battle ?

