Ryan Henry’s hair is its own entity. The Black Ink Crew Chicago star has a head full of wavy tendrils and he’s finally letting us in on his hair care routine. And he uses none other than Mielle Organics hair products.

The 9 Mag hunk shows off his pecs and poppin’ curls while giving us a glimpse of his wash day routine in the shower. Ryan begins by using Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo ($9.99) to cleanse his hair before following up with the Rosemary Mint Masque ($9.99). With his hair still wet, he moisturizes his tresses with Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Oil ($9.99). To complete the process, he finished with Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Styling Multivitamin Styling Creme ($9.99). You can find the entire collection on MielleOrganics.com or at Walmart.

While we’re really intrigued by his hair regimen, it doesn’t hurt that he’s doing it presumably naked.

Ryan has been blessing us with his man bun for a while now, so we’re pleased he shared his favorite products with us. This might be the most effective marketing campaign of the year.

RELATED STORIES:

How To Treat Low Porosity Hair

‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Ryan Henry Can Tattoo His Man Bun Face On Our Wombs

Tracee Ellis Ross Lets Us In On Her Hair Conditioning Hack

Ryan Henry Shows Off His Body, We Mean Wash Day Routine In Shower Tutorial was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders

Also On 93.9 WKYS: