Facebook and Instagram are stepping up to help the graduating class of 2020. The social media platforms are planning a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, with a star-studded lineup.

According to Billboard, the ceremony will feature appearances from Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Simone Biles. Oprah will deliver the commencement address for the ceremony.

#Graduation2020:Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, will take place Friday, May 15th at 2 p.m..

